Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,801 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,828,000 after acquiring an additional 971,638 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $8,558,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 174.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 527,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 335,371 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 51.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 214,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 978.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 192,835 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PMT opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

PMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

