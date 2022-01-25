Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 597,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,226 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $14,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in NiSource by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in NiSource by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 260,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. Finally, Coann Capital LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,280,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NYSE:NI opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $959.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.