Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,155 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $13,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.81 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

