Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 30,286 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,286 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $15,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $502,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,324,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,865 shares of company stock worth $2,226,516 over the last 90 days. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

