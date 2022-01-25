Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 259.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,401 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.