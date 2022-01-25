Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,063 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,989,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,085,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,823,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after buying an additional 373,000 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,268,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after buying an additional 162,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.58. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.35.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $525.23 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

