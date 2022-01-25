Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 847 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 32,194 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 17,837 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WSM opened at $154.93 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.69 and its 200 day moving average is $175.59.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

