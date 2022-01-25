Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $15,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,653,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,833,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Ally Financial by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,893,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,850,000 after buying an additional 943,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ally Financial by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,622,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,688,000 after buying an additional 832,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,774 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

NYSE ALLY opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.15%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

