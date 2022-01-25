AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

PAGS stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

