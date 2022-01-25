AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The company has a market cap of $308.16 billion, a PE ratio of -52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.98.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

