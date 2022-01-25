AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average is $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

