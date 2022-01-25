AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 25,754 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 73.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,754 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on THC. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.20. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

