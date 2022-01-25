AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 7,014 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,423 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,544,000. Sector Gamma AS grew its holdings in NuVasive by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 298,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.32 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.