AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 80,487 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 51.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 80,487 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 33.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 43,562 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $5,194,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $188,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 908,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,601,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

Shares of AXL opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

