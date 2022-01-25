Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Up to $2.99

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $3.17. Amarin shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 207,415 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amarin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Amarin by 564.8% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the third quarter valued at about $43,350,000. DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 36.4% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,337 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 57.5% during the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,533,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 17.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,790,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 706,185 shares during the period. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

