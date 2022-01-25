Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.8% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $588,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $4,445,652,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after purchasing an additional 547,010 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 105.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 65.4% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,787,346,000 after purchasing an additional 456,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,890.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,382.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,404.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,207.05.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

