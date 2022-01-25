Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,514 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ambev were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ambev by 1,673.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Ambev in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

