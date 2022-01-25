AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Up 2%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s share price shot up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.71 and last traded at $38.01. 2,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 474,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.07.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. AMC Networks’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 50.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth about $117,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.