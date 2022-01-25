Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AEE. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE stock opened at $86.40 on Friday. Ameren has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.