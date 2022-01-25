American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,530 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.86) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

