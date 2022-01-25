American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Lowered to $19.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.62.

AAL stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

