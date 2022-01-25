American Century Companies Inc. Buys 21,394 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $28,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 204.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average of $90.74. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $122.36.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

