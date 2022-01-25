American Century Companies Inc. Has $26.05 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $26,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Celanese by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Celanese by 15.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 1.0% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 2.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

CE opened at $160.80 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $115.42 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

