American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 191,147 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $24,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of HR opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 164.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.