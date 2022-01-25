American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 934,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,831 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $27,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,817,000 after purchasing an additional 245,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,612,000 after acquiring an additional 185,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,937,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after acquiring an additional 84,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 11.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,836,000 after buying an additional 83,561 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Getty Realty by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after buying an additional 35,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

GTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

GTY opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

