American Express (NYSE:AXP) is Cubic Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,212 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.7% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 30.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock traded up $8.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.06. 195,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,963. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $129.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.42. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.67.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.