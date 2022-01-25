American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.25-9.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.00-50.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.87 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.67.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP opened at $158.93 on Tuesday. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.93 and a 200 day moving average of $168.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.42. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.