American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Gap Down to $63.23

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.23, but opened at $60.31. American Woodmark shares last traded at $61.38, with a volume of 1,083 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.12.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the second quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 18.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

