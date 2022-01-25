Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 30.7% in the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 5,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Amphenol by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 100,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.95.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

