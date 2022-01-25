Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amryt Pharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. Amryt Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMYT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amryt Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ AMYT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. 5,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,083. The company has a market cap of $674.81 million, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of -0.58. Amryt Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.34 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 41.64% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. On average, analysts expect that Amryt Pharma will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amryt Pharma (AMYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.