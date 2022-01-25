Analysts Anticipate Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $370.61 Million

Brokerages expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will report $370.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $373.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $361.90 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $362.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. Scotiabank cut Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.76.

In other news, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total transaction of $1,716,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 511.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 97.4% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $330.54. 374,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,088. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.43. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $235.75 and a 52 week high of $359.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

