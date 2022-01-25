Analysts Anticipate GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.47 Million

Analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will announce sales of $136.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.99 million to $139.95 million. GreenSky posted sales of $128.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year sales of $542.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $537.05 million to $548.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $615.15 million, with estimates ranging from $611.37 million to $618.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

GreenSky stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. 31,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,537. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.41.

In other GreenSky news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 99,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,417,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,033 over the last 90 days. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

