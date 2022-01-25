Analysts Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $505.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will post $505.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $504.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $507.10 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $215.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEX traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $5.30. 3,227,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,725. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 3.00.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

