Analysts Anticipate Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Lane Capital’s earnings. Oxford Lane Capital posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Lane Capital will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oxford Lane Capital.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,462,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 288,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 103,642 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 263,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,703 shares during the period.

NASDAQ OXLC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,049,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,802. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $8.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

