Analysts Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to post sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Perrigo stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -51.06%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Rolf A. Classon bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond Silcock acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $990,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 354,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 8.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 6.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

