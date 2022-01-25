Analysts Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Announce Earnings of $3.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to announce $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.07 and the highest is $3.77. Snap-on posted earnings per share of $3.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Snap-on.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

SNA stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $175.78 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 466,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,482,000 after purchasing an additional 89,159 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 210,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,235,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $11,416,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.