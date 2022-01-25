Analysts Anticipate SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will report $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.41. SPS Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.88.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPSC traded down $7.28 on Tuesday, hitting $115.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,983. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.31.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.