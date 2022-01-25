Analysts Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Brokerages forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. ViacomCBS reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAC. Macquarie cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

