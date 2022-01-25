Analysts Expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.81. A. O. Smith reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

AOS stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.40. 78,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $86.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $4,055,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $201,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

