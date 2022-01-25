Analysts Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Alkermes posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ALKS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Alkermes stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.05, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 42.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

