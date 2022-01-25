Analysts Expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will report $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.40. Brinker International posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

NYSE EAT opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $78.33.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 384.3% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 27,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,631,000 after acquiring an additional 680,075 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $1,529,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.