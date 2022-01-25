Analysts Expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.03. Carter’s reported earnings per share of $2.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $7.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRI shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $3,212,768.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,335 shares of company stock worth $14,293,445 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $94.43 on Friday. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter’s (CRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.