Analysts Expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Consolidated Edison posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $81.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.61. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

