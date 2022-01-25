Analysts Expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. CyrusOne posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CONE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TD Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $89.29. 214,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

