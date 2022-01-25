Analysts Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. DISH Network reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.09. 23,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,598. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.10.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

