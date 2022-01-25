Analysts Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on LGND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

LGND stock opened at $117.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.03.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

