Analysts Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.24. RPT Realty reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.72. 29,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,871. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

