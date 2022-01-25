Analysts Expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Announce $2.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.69 and the highest is $2.74. Stryker posted earnings of $2.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.59.

SYK stock opened at $251.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.78 and its 200 day moving average is $264.95. The firm has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

