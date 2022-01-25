Analysts Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Post $3.77 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will announce earnings per share of $3.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.91 and the lowest is $3.60. United Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $2.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $11.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $16.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $460,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $1,207,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,126 shares of company stock valued at $12,634,066. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after purchasing an additional 712,117 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 252.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $47,154,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 958.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,764,000 after buying an additional 214,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $2.86 on Tuesday, hitting $199.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,472. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.09 and its 200 day moving average is $198.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

