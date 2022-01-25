Analysts Set InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Price Target at $10.03

Shares of InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.03.

INPOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on InPost in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get InPost alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS INPOY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.60. 9,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,702. InPost has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $11.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.